Southern Georgian Bay OPP charge 4 with impaired driving

Southern Georgian Bay OPP reportedly charged four people with impaired driving between Friday and Sunday.

According to police, officers set up three separate R.I.D.E stops, investigated 10 car crashes and 21 traffic-related complaints over the weekend.

On Sunday night, an OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 12 in Midland, police say.

The driver, a 37-year-old Midland woman, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired, one count of speeding 50 kilometres over the posted limit, one count of racing a motor vehicle and one count of driving a motor vehicle without a valid permit.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, OPP say, a police officer checked a motorist on Hugel Avenue in Midland after speaking with a number of men who had been drinking.

As a result of a drinking and driving investigation, a 24-year-old Midland man was charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of failing to comply with conditions of undertaking given by the officer in charge.

On Saturday night, police say, officers attended a Paradise Avenue address in Tay Township for a call for service.

During that investigation, officers entered into a drinking and driving investigation with a male at the scene, police say.

According to OPP, the investigation resulted in a 38-year-old Guelph man being charged with two counts of impaired driving.

On Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafontaine Road and Robert Street West in Penetanguishene, police say.

Upon speaking with a female driver, police launched a drinking and driving investigation, police say, subsequently charging a 60-year-old Tiny Township woman with two counts of impaired driving and one count of dangerous operation.

All the accused had their vehicles impounded for seven days and their licences suspended for 90 days.

They were also all released with future court dates.

