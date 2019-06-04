4-year-old boy missing from Thompson, Man.
A A
Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.
Josiah Monias, 4, was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Thompson’s Princeton Tower North.
READ MORE: Missing Thompson man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
Police said he may be wearing black pants, a blue/brown shirt with the number 81, or a Spider-man costume. He’s described as having short hair with a tail in the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.
WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.