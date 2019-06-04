4-year-old boy missing from Thompson, Man.

Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Josiah Monias, 4, was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Thompson’s Princeton Tower North.

Police said he may be wearing black pants, a blue/brown shirt with the number 81, or a Spider-man costume. He’s described as having short hair with a tail in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

MISSING: Josiah Monias, 4-years-old, of Thompson. Short hair with a tail in the back. Last seen at 10am this morning on the 2nd floor of Princeton Tower North, may be wearing black pants, blue/brown shirt w number 81 or a Spiderman costume. Call Thompson #rcmpmb @ 204-677-6909. pic.twitter.com/60rq4gVonH — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 4, 2019

