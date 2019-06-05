Kingston kicks off Pride month with HARS Queer Art Show

Kingston’s HIV/AIDS Regional Services (HARS) hosted the opening reception for the HARS Queer Art Show on Tuesday, which will be held throughout the month of June.

Kingston is celebrating the beginning of Pride month with its annual HARS Queer Art Show. This is the third year the organization has hosted the show.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford will not attend Toronto Pride parade due to exclusion of police participation

Local artist Bryan Scott, whose art is featured in the show, says it’s a great way for Kingston’s LGBTQ2S artists to tell their stories.

“It’s exposure for our community and a way to celebrate Pride here at HARS. We, as a gay community, like to celebrate our Pride, and what Pride means to me is what we’ve been through,” said Scott.

The Pride movement first began 50 years ago and started almost 30 years ago in Kingston, according to Scott.

WATCH: A preview of the HARS Queer Art Show reception for Pride month

Other artists participating this year range from experienced professional artists to burgeoning new artists.

Diane Kearnan, HARS volunteer co-ordinator, told Global News that HARS has received generous donations, including gifts and food from local businesses, for Tuesday’s opening event.