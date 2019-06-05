Ed Tait’s “Five Things You Should Know” about Thursday’s Blue Bomber Game

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back in action on Thursday Night at Mosaic Stadium in Regina for their exhibition finale. Not only does Blue Bombers Director of Content Ed Tait offer up his weekly prep list below, but he’ll also be joining Bob Irving to provide analysis on the 680 CJOB Broadcast beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show.

FIVE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

1. This will serve as the final preseason tune-up for both the Bombers and the Roughriders. Winnipeg is coming off a 20-3 victory over Edmonton last Friday, while the Riders were thumped 37-1 in Calgary. A number of projected starters for both teams did not see any action in their first preseason games last weekend, but should at least take a few snaps this Thursday. Neither starting quarterback — Winnipeg’s Matt Nichols and Saskatchewan’s Zach Collaros — played in the first preseason game.

2. In addition to getting some of their starters some work this week, the Bombers also have some positional battles to keep an eye on, including at centre and right guard on the offensive line, at safety, cornerback, receiver and kick returner. All CFL teams must trim their rosters by 9 p.m. this Saturday.

3. Bombers fans are aware of some of the key changes with the team heading into this season, including the addition of former Rider defensive end Willie Jefferson and receiver Chris Matthews. The Riders have undergone some significant changes as well, the biggest being new head coach Craig Dickenson, who replaces Chris Jones after he left for the Cleveland Browns. Saskatchewan also added two former starts of the B.C. Lions in Solomon Elimimian and Manny Arceneaux, as well as Calgary defensive lineman Micah Johnson and Ottawa running back William Powell.

4. From the Department of Useless Stats: The Bombers haven’t gone 2-0 in a preseason since 1995, although they did go 1-0-1 in 2000.

5. Following this final dress rehearsal, the Bombers will open up their 2019 season on Sat., June 15 in Vancouver against the new-look B.C. Lions.

The club then has a bye the following week, with the home opener is Thurs. June 27 against Edmonton.

