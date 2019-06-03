5 men charged in 1 day ‘john’ sting project: London police

London police announced that five men were arrested and charged in connection with “john” stings last Thursday.

The London Police Service’s community oriented response unit conducted the project in the downtown core. Five men allegedly communicated with undercover officers to obtain sexual services, police say.

READ MORE: Police warn that man charged in connection with bus stop sex assaults residing in London

Police have charged the men, ranging in age from 55 to 79, with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Three of the suspects are from London, one is from St. Thomas, and another from Mississauga.

Police say the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court on future dates.