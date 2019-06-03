Canada
June 3, 2019 6:27 pm
Updated: June 3, 2019 7:17 pm

Combat boots marking D-Day anniversary end cross-country journey in Halifax

By Keith Doucette The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: A pair of combat boots symbolizing the journey of Canadian soldiers to fight in the Second World War has arrived in Halifax as the country prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The boots arrived on Monday evening to an official welcome at the Halifax Via Rail Canada train station after travelling more than 5,000 kilometres across Canada and stopping in more than 17 communities.

The trip began March 29 in Vancouver at a send-off attended by veterans and Lawrence MacAulay, the minister of veterans affairs.

MacAulay said the boots are meant as a visual representation of the journey Canadians made to serve in the Second World War. Halifax was a main departure point for troops heading overseas.

Aaron MacCabe

Chief Petty Officer (second class) Aaron MacCabe, a member of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets, carries a pair of combat boots from a VIA Rail train at the end their journey from Vancouver to Halifax on Monday, June 3, 2019. The boots travelled across the country on the train to symbolize those who journeyed to Halifax during the Second World War before they embarked for Europe. The trip is part of the federal government’s plan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
boots

Veterans look on at a pair of combat boots at the VIA Rail station at the end their journey from Vancouver to Halifax on Monday, June 3, 2019. The boots travelled across the country on the train to symbolize those who travelled to Halifax during the Second World War before they embarked for Europe. The trip is part of the federal government’s plan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
VCRD104539155.jpg

Members of the Canadian Forces carry a pair of combat boots to a VIA Rail train to begin their journey to Halifax, at Pacific Central Station in Vancouver, on Friday March 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

About 14,000 Canadians landed at Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944, marking the beginning of the Battle of Normandy, in which 5,000 Canadians died and more than 13,000 were wounded.

The boots ceremony is the first of three official events in Halifax to mark the momentous battle.

On Wednesday a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at a memorial in Point Pleasant Park, and the Government of Canada will hold another ceremony on Thursday at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

