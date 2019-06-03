Neon Cinema Films wraps up production on their feature film set in Kelowna

After a month of filming in the Okanagan, the independent feature film, ‘The Colour Rose,’ has wrapped up production on its Kelowna film set.

The film is produced by Neon Cinema Films and is directed by Kelowna native and Okanagan Mission Secondary grad Courtney Paige.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s harsh winter coast stars in horror film screened at Cannes

According to a news release, the film is a thriller about seven high school girls who start a cult each embodying one of the seven deadly sins. The girls soon realize that there is more to their religious town after their best friend goes missing.

The cast and crew is made up of over 100 people, many of whom are local.

READ MORE: Film and TV production in Kingston could cause Market Square vendors to move

‘The Colour Rose’ film set has also attracted a handful of high profile actors to the area, including Kaitlyn Bernard, who worked alongside Jonny Depp and Zoey Deutch in ‘The Professor’, Lochlyn Munro of the drama series ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Letterkenny’s’ Dylan Playfair.

With filming taking place mainly in Kelowna and surrounding areas, local audiences will recognize scenes from the Benvoulin Church, Father Pandosy Mission, BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery and Venture Academy.

READ MORE: Morden gets its ‘mojo’ back as site of film production: mayor

“It has been a pleasure working with the cast and crew here in Kelowna over the past four weeks,” said director Courtney Paige.

“We have enjoyed the beautiful weather, stunning landscapes and hospitality of all those we have encountered.”