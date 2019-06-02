Firefighters douse 3-alarm apartment fire in Vancouver’s West End

Vancouver firefighters were deployed to tackle a three-alarm blaze in the city’s West End on Sunday.

The fire was burning at 1275 Pacific St.

Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid said the department’s Rapid Intervention Team was on the scene quickly and able to knock the fire down.

“Strong, tactically sound command + strong firefighting means fire was contained to the 15th floor,” tweeted Reid.

Hi Adam, I'm with Global News. Can we use this video with credit to you? — Simon Little (@simonplittle) June 3, 2019

Photos and video posted to social media show flames and thick black smoke coming from the residential tower.

Reid said no one was hurt in the fire, and that the cause was under investigation.

More to come…