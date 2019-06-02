Canada
June 2, 2019 5:31 pm

Body of fisherman recovered from lake west of Saint John

By Tim Roszell Global News

RCMP have recovered the body of a fisherman.

File / RCMP
A A

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a fisherman whose boat capsized during a fishing derby in New Brunswick on Saturday.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team started scouring the waters Sunday morning. A body was located before 2 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 displaced after house fire in Belledune, N.B.

Police say they were called to Seven Mile Lake, west of Saint John near Musquash, N.B., at around 4 p.m., on Saturday after a boat capsized.

The Mounties say there were two people in the boat. One swam to shore while the other was unaccounted for.

WATCH: Body of Kitchener man recovered from Belmont Lake east of Peterborough

At this time, a cause of death is not known. It’s also not clear if an autopsy will take place.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
capsized boat
fisherman
Musquash
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP Underwater Recovery Team
Seven Mile Lake

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.