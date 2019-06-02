Body of fisherman recovered from lake west of Saint John

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a fisherman whose boat capsized during a fishing derby in New Brunswick on Saturday.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team started scouring the waters Sunday morning. A body was located before 2 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 displaced after house fire in Belledune, N.B.

Police say they were called to Seven Mile Lake, west of Saint John near Musquash, N.B., at around 4 p.m., on Saturday after a boat capsized.

The Mounties say there were two people in the boat. One swam to shore while the other was unaccounted for.

WATCH: Body of Kitchener man recovered from Belmont Lake east of Peterborough

At this time, a cause of death is not known. It’s also not clear if an autopsy will take place.

The investigation is ongoing.