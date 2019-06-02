AIM facility in Saint John receives operating permit for six months

The American Iron & Metal facility at the Port of Saint John will continue to operate for at least another six months, after receiving approval from the New Brunswick government.

News of the approval was announced on Friday evening, defeating — at least temporarily — a request from the City of Saint John and other community groups to move the American Iron & Metal (AIM) shredding facility.

The facility’s new approval kicked in on June 1, although it did come with new restrictions.

READ MORE: Saint John community groups call for changes to AIM’s licence

AIM must continue to work on monitoring and mitigating issues that have been raised by the public — including noise, explosions, and water runoff.

The facility has been operating under an order that it would shut down operations if any explosion at the facility exceeds 109 A-weighted decibels.

Under the new agreement, the sound level reading has been lowered to 104 A-weighted decibels.

“We want to ensure the company is vigilant and it does not cause excessive noise or vibration during its operations,’’ said environment and local government minister Jeff Carr.

WATCH: Saint John council to debate future of AIM facility

The AIM facility will operate under other requirements including:

continuing to monitor fine particulate matter in the ambient air

continue assessing noise

continue implementation of items from the surface runoff assessment study.

conduct audits at the sites of the suppliers to prevent receiving explosive materials at the facility