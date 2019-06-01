Okanagan middle school raises $21K for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Staff and students at a Kelowna middle school raised $21,000 for B.C.’s Children Hospital this week by cutting their hair and shaving their heads.

On Thursday, a mass shaving took place during a school assembly at École Dr. Knox Middle School, the culmination of a month-long fundraising effort.

“I am very proud of every student and staff member who participated in this event and raised funds for a great cause,” said École Dr. Knox Middle School principal Trent Dolgopol.

“We learn to be collaborators and contributors and an event like Bald Falcons Day shows our learners the power of their combined contribution.”

Teacher David Lafontaine started the Bald Falcons Day fundraiser in 2005 and leadership students continue to help their teacher raise the funds.

Grade 9 student Halle Foley and her sister, Grade 7 student Kenna, raised more than $3,000.