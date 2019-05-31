Winnipeg transit union votes to reject city’s latest contract offer

Winnipeg’s transit union offered an overwhelming ‘no’ as they rejected the city’s latest contract offer.

Nearly 97 per cent of members voted against the offer.

“The results of the vote tell me that the members won’t take the concessions that the city is pushing,” said Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary.

“Bringing in 200 part-time operators at wages $10 less than the average for regular operators with no pension or benefits is not how you run a successful public transit system.”

This comes after more than 98 per cent of union members rejected an offer in April.

While the union said the rejections provides a strike mandate and sanctions for union members, they are asking the city to return to the bargaining table.

The city said they are disappointed in the vote results and have indicated this will be their final offer. They will request the province appoint a conciliator to help come to an agreement.

Chaudhary said the inclusion of part-time workers in the contract continues to stall talks, as there is already a 10 per cent turnover rate for employees, and questions Winnipeg Transit’s ability to attract part-time workers.

On May 15, the union took legal job action and told drivers not to force passengers to pay a fare, calling it “free ride day.”

Chaudhary said they are also planning to take more legal job action in the coming days.

The contract between the city and the union expired Jan. 12.

