Kingston police arrest bank robbery suspect 16 years after the fact

A Kingston man is facing several charges for a robbery he allegedly committed more than 15 years ago.

Police say on May 28, 2003, a man entered the midtown Scotiabank on Princess Street and demanded cash from the teller.

READ MORE: OPP, Kingston police charge local man with 3 historic murders

The teller handed the man money, which included a red dye pack. The man then fled from the bank.

During the 16 year lapse, police say they received several tips that culminated in the man’s arrest on May 29, 2019.

The man, who Kingston police would not identify, was arrested but released on bail with conditions.

WATCH: A look back of the murder of Henrietta Knight

When asked why a man who had been on the run from a robbery for over a decade was released, Det. Sgt. Jay Finn said the man was at a different stage in his life, was gainfully employed and co-operated during his arrest.

The 41-year-old man was charged with robbery with threats of violence.