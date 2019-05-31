Elections N.S. decision on Sackville-Cobequid byelection sparks rules debate
The Elections Nova Scotia decision that found Halifax councillor Steve Craig didn’t violate existing rules in his provincial political campaign has opened up discussion about whether or not those very rules need updating.
In the decision, Elections Nova Scotia Chief Electoral Officer Richard Temporale indicated that although the rules weren’t broken it may be time that they are changed, perhaps to move more closely in line with what MLAs looking to move into federal politics have to abide by.
“I think it’s a sound recommendation,” said NDP Leader Gary Burrill, despite the ruling going against what his party asserted.
“The CEO has said under the letter of the law what happened strictly speaking is legal but it’s very poor judgment and it ought not to take place.”
Burrill says it’s vindication that the complaint they made was warranted, even if the framework isn’t in place at this point.
“The 25 words or less version of that report is that what happened with the disbursement of public funds by a sitting councillor running for MLA is something that ought not to happen and that the laws of Nova Scotia should be changed so it doesn’t happen in the future,” he said.
“I think that’s an exoneration of our position making the complaint in the first place,” said Burrill.
PC Leader Tim Houston has differing views on the report. He believes the rules governing municipal politicians entering the provincial picture are different from what’s dictated to MLAs heading to federal politics for a reason and isn’t interested in any changes being made.
“We’ll look at the report provided by Mr. Temporale and determine what out next steps will be.”
