We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his federal Liberal government will work closely with municipalities to deal with the effects of extreme weather and climate change — even if Ottawa and the provinces in question aren’t getting along.

READ MORE: Trudeau warns social media regulation could be used to repress citizens, stifle free speech

In a speech Friday to members of the Canadian Federation of Municipalities, Trudeau specifically cited Doug Ford, accusing his Ontario Conservative government of blocking federal funding for local projects.

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau warns social media regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

Trudeau says the Ontario premier is playing politics with communities, with citizens paying the price.

READ MORE: Province submits court action, seeks review over ‘unfair’ federal carbon tax

The prime minister says his preferred option is the type of co-operative federalism that Canadians expect: three levels of government working together whatever their political stripes.

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau accuses Ford of not hearing people despite stopping cuts

But if provinces don’t want to play ball, Trudeau says his government will find a way to get funding to municipalities.

He says extreme weather events like flooding, forest fires and droughts are rapidly becoming the norm, exacerbating a housing crisis that’s being felt across the country.

READ MORE: Liberals’ relationship with Indigenous peoples in spotlight amid SNC-Lavalin affair

He says his government has a plan to deal with climate change and that politicians of all stripes mustn’t close their eyes to what is happening around them.

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau tables legislation to ratify CUSMA in House