Gardiner Expressway, DVP closed on Sunday for Ride for Heart

An expected 13,000 participants will be cycling or walking on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway this weekend as the 32nd annual Ride for Heart event takes place on Sunday, causing major road closures.

The yearly event aims to support funding for heart disease and stroke research. This year, the organization hopes to raise a goal of $5 million.

Drivers can expect detours as the Gardiner Expressway and DVP will be closed on Sunday, June 2, from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the Gardiner, all ramps are closed from the Humber River east to the DVP, while ramps from Lakeshore Boulevard north to Highway 401 will be closed on the DVP.

For drivers wanting to take the Gardiner, Lake Shore Boulevard is an alternative option. As for the DVP, drivers can use routes on Bayview Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue, Leslie Street or Don Mills Road to avoid road closures.

Commuters can also expect a service disruption on the TTC on Saturday with late openings on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations. Subway service won’t begin until noon due to the Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Shuttle buses will be operating.

GO Transit riders will also need to plan accordingly over the weekend. GO trains will run hourly on the Lakeshore West line between Union Station and Aldershot GO station. Bus service will also replace some Barrie line train service.