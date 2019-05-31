Toronto Raptors fans in Kingston turn out to Market Square for Game 1

It was only a couple of days ago Kingston city councillor Robert Kiley prompted city staff to see if the NBA Finals could be shown on the big screen in Springer Market Square behind city hall.

Fast forward to today, and by tipoff time, at least 2,000 fans were on hand to watch the Toronto Raptors square off against the Golden State Warriors.

Romeo Ibit, wearing his Raptors Jersey and 2019 NBA Finals cap, says game one in Market Square is a great way to kick off the series.

“[I’m] really excited,” Ibit said. “First for Canada, for sure, so we’re going to have a great time today and root for the Raptors.”

For many in the crowd, like Jaime Santo, there is a sense of sport history possibly in the making.

“Game one — first in franchise history,” Santo said.

“It’s a huge moment, not just for the Raptors but for Canada.”

The Raptors are the only remaining Canadian team in the NBA and the first to make it to the finals.

The city of Kingston has secured at least the first four games to broadcast in Springer Market Square.

Game two is on Sunday June 2.

