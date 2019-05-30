Watch for farm equipment on Sask. highways with spring seeding underway: ministry

With spring seeding underway, Saskatchewan government officials are reminding motorists to be cautious and keep an eye out for large farm equipment on the province’s highways.

Officials also asked drivers to plan ahead, and be patient for slow-moving machinery during this busy period for farmers.

“This is a busy time for the agricultural community and it is important to remain patient and pay close attention to avoid any collisions,” Saskatchewan Highways Minister Lori Carr said in a press release.

“Allow yourself some additional time to allow everyone the opportunity to get to their destination safely.”

When moving agricultural equipment on a highway, officials said farmers will need to know situations requiring a permit as well as restrictions, when escort vehicles are required and designated highways. For more information, visit the government website.

Drivers can check the Highway Hotline for road restrictions before heading out on trips.