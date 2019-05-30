Watchdog to probe VPD officer who allegedly shoved anti-pipeline protester

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Vancouver police officer was captured on camera allegedly pushing a woman to the ground during an anti-pipeline protest earlier this month.

The incident happened outside a federal Liberal fundraiser featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Vancouver’s Opus Hotel on May 22.

The incident was recorded by a Vancouver media outlet. Global News did not witness the incident, but captured the woman being helped up afterwards.

“According to the video, during the protest a woman approaches a male standing next to a uniformed Vancouver police officer,” said Deputy Police Complaints Commissioner Andrea Spindler in a media release.

“The woman in the video steps forward and appears to make contact with one of the men, the woman is pushed back and falls to the ground.”

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner says it will now investigate under the Police Act to review whether the officer’s actions would constitute misconduct.