4 from North York, Brampton charged with firearm-related offences in Midland, Penetanguishene: OPP

Four people — three men and a teenage boy — are facing multiple firearms-related charges after police say officers on patrol in Midland noticed a suspicious vehicle and subsequently began an investigation.

The accused are Brian Orto, 19, Nicholas Adejumo-Omijeh, 18, and Keneel Grant, 18, all from North York, as well as a 15-year-old Brampton boy who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police say.

All four of the accused have been charged with possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while knowing it’s unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm that has ammunition, contravention of storage regulations and trespassing at night.

According to OPP, Adejumo-Omijeh has also been charged with two counts of breach of recognizance.

After beginning the investigation, officers arrested three of the suspects, police say, while the fourth allegedly fled the area on foot.

Police deployed further resources to locate the fourth suspect, officers say, and he was subsequently found and arrested in Penetanguishene later in the morning on Wednesday.

All four are scheduled to attend bail court at the Provincial Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

