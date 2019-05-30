Fire crews knock down evening barn blaze in West Kelowna

Fire crews in West Kelowna knocked down a barn fire along Gellatly Road on Wednesday evening.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the fire started around 7 p.m. in the 20-foot by 40-foot barn that was used as a stable for horses.

WKFR believes no horses were harmed in the fire.

Investigators determined the fire to be accidental, with the cause being linked to a smoke device that was being used to control rodents.

In all, 13 firefighters from Westbank, Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley and Glenrosa took part, along with members from the RCMP and B.C. Ambulance.

Following the fire, WKRF issued a message, stating “as our fire danger increases this week, the public is reminded to be extra cautious with any sort of device that could create heat or spark a fire.”