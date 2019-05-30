Costs and other things Calgary parents should consider when looking into summer camps

Summertime can be a boring time for many kids. That’s why many parents put their children in summer camp.

Familyfuncalgary.com city editor Charity Quick said there are many things to consider when choosing a camp.

What is your child interested in?

The website has done most of the work for parents with its summer camp guide. It lists many of the camps in and around Calgary.

There are privately-run camps and city-run camps. Some focus on one specific activity or hobby, while others offer many activities — all in one camp.

“There’s singing, there’s sports, there’s horseback riding, cooking, design,” Quick said. “Anything you can think of.

“What is your kid interested in? What’s convenient? Do you need before-and-after care?”

How much do camps cost?

Quick said it’s also important parents figure out how much they can afford, and how to get the most value for the summer camp they pick.

“[It can be] $150 to $200 [and even] up to $600 a week,” she said. “It can be very pricey to do summer camps.

“There are some camps that look amazing that are $500 a week, but you have to figure out is that going to be worth it if you’re going to do two to three weeks of camp.”

The editor and publisher of Calgary’s Child magazine, which also put out a summer camp guide, agreed.

Ellen Percival also said while money is important, it’s not everything and a cheaper camp doesn’t necessarily mean a cheaper experience.

“Really, it’s about what they are offering.”

Percival said basically, the more generalized the camp is, the more affordable it is. The more specialized, the more expensive it can be.

City-run camps tend to cost less than private camps.

“The price point for those (city-run camps) are typically a little lower, they’re more affordable,” Percival said.

“However, there are some incredible camps that if you go up just a little bit in price point and level, they offer experiences that you can’t recreate at home.”

Percival said most parents don’t have a theatre in their backyard, or a soccer field or a gym, and sometimes, only a specialized venue will do.

“Any sort of upper-level activity — whether it’s gymnastics, dance, music — again, you are paying for that sort of one-on-one training, or the smaller group or the expertise of the instructor.”

Is there help for struggling parents?

For those parents who can’t afford either city-run or private-run camps, both Percival and Quick said there is help out there for those who need it.

Families can check out free, one-day camps at their neighbourhood park.

Low-income families can also access subsidized recreation passes through a program called Fair Entry, from the City of Calgary.

And Percival said even some camps can and will help out with the costs for families.

“Most camps, the big ones anyway, do have a bursary program or some sort of assistance,” she added. “The first thing is take a deep breath and ask.”

You may just get a break, as will your kids.