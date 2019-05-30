Take a look at the historic artifacts uncovered at a southeast Calgary park

City officials are showing off artifacts unearthed at a southeast Calgary park this month.

Items like fire-cracked rock, bones and possible tipi rings were uncovered during the excavation of Jack Long Park, which is undergoing redevelopment.

The park is located in Inglewood between 8 and 9 avenues S.E. and 8 and 9 streets S.E., next to the Alexandra Centre.

According to the City of Calgary, the area where the park is located is one of the oldest areas of the city.

Other items found include tin, glass, and even a hand-forged nail.

⚠️HISTORICAL ALERT⚠️: the Jack Long Park development has uncovered artifacts from pre-contact First Nations & historic items from #yyc's past. Don't miss this one day only tour.

📍: Alexandria Society gym, Inglewood

🗓️: Thurs, May 30, 10am

👥: first 40 people to arrive & sign in pic.twitter.com/qQRIdsiF7A — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) May 27, 2019

A Historic Resource Impact Assessment (HRIA) will be done on the artifacts, which is required by provincial law.

The city said the discovery – along with additional stonework required on the Alexandra Centre – has delayed the park redevelopment.

Once completed, the remodeled park will feature paved areas that will serve as flexible spaces for small concerts/theatre events, food truck servicing, market kiosks, or other arts and cultural uses.

“The park will have open lawn spaces, picnic areas, a playground, a rain garden and sculptural elements donated by the Inglewood BRZ Business Revitalization Zone,” a statement on the city’s website reads. “New seating and a custom family-style harvest table surrounded by trees and shrubs will provide a variety of spaces to sit and enjoy the park.”

The opening of the park is now scheduled for late summer/fall 2019.

