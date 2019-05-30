High water levels keep Burlington beach, park closed

High water levels from Lake Ontario have forced the City of Burlington to keep the beach at Waterfront Park closed until further notice.

Erosion and debris also continue to plague the lakefront. The closure means no access to the beach, rentals and services.

Other affected areas on the waterfront include LaSalle Park, where the floating public docks have been removed. Trail access at the east side of Paletta Park remains closed, and a section of trail on the west side of Shoreacres Creek is suffering from shoreline erosion.

“We’ve had a lot of rain, and Lake Ontario is very high, which is eroding our beaches and walkways close to the lake,” said Murray Cameron, manager of parks operations. “We are asking everyone to stay away from the beach until the water is low enough for us to at least get a cleanup crew onto the beach. The safety of beach users is our priority.”

Despite the closure, Waterfront Park’s playground, concessions, washrooms, parking and recreational trail are all open.

According to Conservation Halton, “record high inflows from Lake Erie combined with reduced outflows from Lake Ontario” have suggested there’s a possibility of levels rising 10 centimetres in the region over the next week, potentially exceeding peak levels recorded in 2017.

It’s expected that the region’s flood watch for Lake Ontario will remain in effect until June 5.

Meanwhile, Hamilton lifted a closure on the Lake Ontario Waterfront Trail that was initiated earlier this week. The trail was closed east of Wild Waterworks to the bridge beyond the Waterfront Trail lookout point but has since reopened.

Bayfront Park to Princess Point, Breezeway Trail at the Burlington Bridge and the York Street High-Bridge stairs to the Bayfront Trail are still closed until further notice.

The town of Lincoln also continues a closure near the east and west beaches at Charles Daley Park.

“We ask that visitors do not go near these areas as high winds and fluctuating water levels make it dangerous,” the town said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Public Warning – Due to high water levels, the east & west beaches at Charles Daley Park are closed. We ask that visitors do not go near these areas as high winds & fluctuating water levels make it dangerous. Please abide by the closed areas. pic.twitter.com/RKYc4hZ2xC — TownofLincoln (@TownofLincolnON) May 28, 2019

