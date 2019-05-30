For sale: Coliseum seats going for $230 a pair

If you’ve ever wanted to own your own piece of the Coliseum, now is your chance.

The seats from the old home of the Edmonton Oilers went on sale on Thursday. Fans can take home a pair of seats for $230.

The seats are being sold in pairs, with about 5,000 pairs up for grabs. People can buy as many pairs as they like, with the exception of the original floor-mounted, wood-back upper-deck seats, which have a limit of two pairs per person.

“I think a lot of Edmontonians want a piece of this history,” Lyall Brenneis, manager of the Exhibition Lands Transformation Project, said in a media release Thursday.

“Imagine the sheer number of events that have happened at the Coliseum over the years. Lots of laughs, smiles, oohs and ahs and probably some tears as well.”

Because of the high volume of seats, the City of Edmonton said it cannot accommodate special requests for a specific seat number, row or section.

The Coliseum — formerly named Northlands Coliseum, Rexall Place and Skyreach Centre, to name a few — permanently closed its doors on Jan. 1, 2018 after a unanimous decision by city council.

The Coliseum opened in 1974 for the Edmonton Oilers when the team was in the World Hockey Association.

The Oilers won five Stanley Cups in the arena during the 1980s and 1990, before moving to the new Rogers Place in 2016.

The seats are being sold online through a third-party auction house. Buyers must be at least 18 years old. The sale will be open for at least two weeks.

Proceeds from the seat sale will be used to offset costs associated with maintaining the Exhibition Lands site.