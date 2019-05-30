Appalachian Trail hikers draw strength from story of injured N.S. woman

A man who publishes a hiker yearbook for the Appalachian Trail says the strength and courage of a Nova Scotia woman who was stabbed on the trail is giving strength to other hikers to continue their trek.

Matthew “Odie” Norman said he’s in awe of the courage she showed after one man was killed and she was left for dead.

The woman, whose name has not been released, hiked 10 kilometres while badly injured in order to get to help.

The attack occurred in the early morning of May 11 in Wythe County, Virginia.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder in the attack that left 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Junior of Oklahoma dead.

Norman said he had heard of incidents on the trail involving Jordan in the two weeks previous to the attack and made efforts to convince him to go home. He learned of the attack the next week.

Jordan is being held in custody and results of a mental competency exam are expected by Aug. 1.

Norman said the injured hiker has returned home to Nova Scotia to recover, but has already said she plans to resume her hike of the trail next year.

He says that strength is encouraging other hikers to stay on the trail.