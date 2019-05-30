Weather
Hot weather alert activated in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership has issued a Level 1 hot weather alert for the city.

A Level 1 hot weather alert has been activated in Saskatoon.

The alert is issued by the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30 C or higher.

Saskatoon’s emergency management organization (EMO) said it has also activated the city’s Saskatoon Heat Response Strategy to support people in the city, especially those vulnerable to heat.

Under the Level 1 alert, community partners focus on distributing water bottles and providing access to cooling locations, which includes the lobbies of all leisure centres.

Anyone can access designated cooling locations, including intoxicated people and those previously placed on do not admit lists.

EMO said people should also check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours to ensure their well-being.

The daytime temperature is forecast to reach 31 C in Saskatoon on Thursday.

