Review committee recommends St. Michael’s College School reinstate football team

TORONTO – The independent committee tasked with investigating systemic issues at a Toronto private school is recommending the school’s football team be reinstated this fall.

St. Michael’s College School, an all-boys Catholic institution, announced in November it would undergo a “comprehensive review of student culture” after a number of alleged incidents came to light.

Seven students are facing charges in the alleged incidents, which police say took place on school grounds during the fall term and involved members of the football team.

St. Michael’s previously announced it was suspending its varsity basketball team for the current season and its football program for both this year and next year, but in January moved to reinstate the basketball team.

Wednesday night, the independent “respect and culture” review committee held a town-hall meeting with parents to present its findings so far.

In prepared remarks, committee chair Mark Sandler said the junior football team should be reinstated in September, “if and only if it is coupled with effective measures to prevent or address hazing in particular and bullying more generally.”