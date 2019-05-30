Environment
Ministry of Environment probing spill in Little Lake in Peterborough

The Ministry of the Environment has been called in to investigate a spill in Little Lake in Peterborough.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Peterborough firefighters responded to the lake near the marina following reports from anglers and boaters of an unknown substance in the water.

Firefighters worked to contain the substance, using booms to help stop its spread.

A city employee took a sample of the substance to be tested.

It’s not known yet how much of the substance was in the water.

In March 2018, a broken suppression line from General Electric Peterborough caused a petroleum product to leak into the lake, which is located in the centre of the city.

More to come.

