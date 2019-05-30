Small forest fire being doused in Sicamous

B.C. Wildfire crews are working on containing a small forest fire in Sicamous, north of Wiseman Creek.

An air tanker was flown in to place a retardant line around the blaze while a three-person initial attack crew is working on containing the flames on the ground, according to Kyla Fraser, a B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson.

The blaze grew to about .2 of a hectare, she said.

Shuswap resident Shelley Hansen said she saw the smoke rising at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“I’m not sure how the fire started but there are no homes up there,” Hansen told Global News. “It is burning close to Sicamous Creek Falls.”

Hansen said the nearest homes are on the east side of Highway 97A, including a trailer park.

Fraser said wildfire crews do not believe the blaze will grow overnight.

The cause is under investigation, according to Fraser.

