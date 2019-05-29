British Columbia asking for public’s thoughts on cellphone bills

If you have complaints about your cellphone bill, the B.C. government wants to hear it. The province kicked off consultation on Wednesday asking for the public’s input on cellphone bills.

The province is looking for thoughts on clarity about fees to the absence of plain language that makes contracts confusing. The goal is to identify ways to promote transparency and fairness and aid government in reviewing B.C.’s current consumer protection laws.

The public survey will also gauge an individual’s knowledge about their rights under the federal Wireless Code.

READ MORE: B.C. Throne Speech 2019: Government promises cellphone billing transparency, further ICBC action

“Cellphones are a part of everyday life and people deserve to understand where their money is going and have tools to make informed choices about their cellphone services,”Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

“We will also use the results to advocate for British Columbians’ concerns to the federal government and encourage the delivery of more flexible, transparent and affordable cellphone options in B.C.”

READ MORE: Canadians can pay off their mobile phones, but their bills might not drop. Here’s why

The survey runs online until July 5, 2019, and takes up to approximately 15 minutes to finish.

Quebec, Manitoba and Newfoundland already have cell phone consumer protection legislation.

The province does not have any ability to regulate the cost of having a cellphone, that falls under the federal government’s watch. While the federal government is responsible for regulating telecommunications in Canada, the provinces have jurisdiction over contracts and consumer protection.

“When the provinces start to take action even in the areas they have responsibility, then the federal government can be pushed to do more,” Farnworth said.

“We would all like cheaper cell phone bills. Then at that point when we do consumer protection we can say to the federal government you have responsibility too.”

READ MORE: Canada’s new low-cost cell phone plans? ‘A joke,’ expert says

B.C. Liberal MLA Jas Johal says both the former federal Conservative government and the current federal government were somewhat successful in addressing cellphone prices. But the difference is that Ottawa has policy levers to deal with the issue that Victoria doesn’t.

“I think they are chasing headlines. I think they are being retail politicians,” Johal said.

“If you want results, you are not going to get that from a survey.”

Johal says what is more effective is contacting your individual cellphone company and asking for them to match prices from competitors.

WATCH: B.C. throne speech 2019: Cell phone costs and payday loans

According to the B.C. government, cellphone use as a primary communications device has gone up to 36 per cent of households reporting having only a cellphone and no landline, compared with 15.5 per cent of households in 2012.

Updated in 2017, the federal Wireless Code provides consumers with a number of rights, including plain language contracts and the ability to cancel a contract at no cost after two years.

The province is also looking to hear from the telecom industry.

“This survey will provide valuable insights to government on what issues British Columbians have when it comes to cellphone contracts and billing, and what actions the Province can take,” NDP MLA Bob D’Eith said.

“My hope is that we hear from British Columbians from all over the province so the data provides a complete picture of cellphone contract and billing experiences.”