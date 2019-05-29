More bike lanes, paths coming to B.C.’s Southern Interior

More bike lanes will be coming to the Southern Interior, the province announced on Wednesday.

Through its BikeBC program, the provincial government said it will be rolling out four cost-sharing infrastructure projects across the region.

READ MORE: After Dropbike’s departure, Kelowna expects next bike sharing programs will be electric

“Cycling is great for your health, your wallet and the environment,” Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a press release. “It’s an excellent way to stay connected to your community.

“Our government will continue to work with regional, local and Indigenous governments to build safe infrastructure that supports active transportation.”

WATCH BELOW: Company replaces bikes stolen from Edmonton school

The four projects – which are part of 28 province-wide projects — are as follows:

Kelowna will receive $237,532 for street-level protected bike lanes from Sutherland Ave. to Springfield Road and Cadder Ave.

The District of Lake Country will receive $35,045 to develop a cycling network plan that addresses active transportation within the community.

Osoyoos will receive $68,608 for a multi-use path between Lakeshore Drive and Cottonwood Drive that will connect with existing cycling and walkway infrastructure.

Merritt will receive $25,000 to develop a cycling network plan that addresses active transportation within the community.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 22, 2019): Sharing the road with bicycles, motorcycles and RV’s

The province also announced funding for the Kootenays. For the southern half of B.C., BikeBC funding will total $1,506,530.

The Regional District of East Kootenay will receive $1,000,000 for a separated 25-km, multi-use pathway from Invermere to Fairmont Hot Springs, which will include end-of-trip facilities.

Rossland will receive $69,805 for a separated, multi-use pathway along Columbia Ave.

Fernie will receive $70,540 for a paved pathway connecting Fairy Creek Bridge to the Fernie Visitor Centre.

“These investments will lead us to a cleaner environment and provide affordable travel choices for people commuting to the places they work, learn, play and socialize,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West.

“Supporting the growth of our active transportation networks also benefits the booming tourism industry that helps support many local businesses in our region.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 2, 2019): Tips for getting your bike road ready this season