More bike lanes, paths coming to B.C.’s Southern Interior

More bike lanes will be coming to the Southern Interior, the province announced on Wednesday.
Through its BikeBC program, the provincial government said it will be rolling out four cost-sharing infrastructure projects across the region.
“Cycling is great for your health, your wallet and the environment,” Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a press release. “It’s an excellent way to stay connected to your community.
“Our government will continue to work with regional, local and Indigenous governments to build safe infrastructure that supports active transportation.”
The four projects – which are part of 28 province-wide projects — are as follows:
The province also announced funding for the Kootenays. For the southern half of B.C., BikeBC funding will total $1,506,530.
“These investments will lead us to a cleaner environment and provide affordable travel choices for people commuting to the places they work, learn, play and socialize,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West.
“Supporting the growth of our active transportation networks also benefits the booming tourism industry that helps support many local businesses in our region.”
