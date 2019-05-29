Toronto shop offers up free ink for Raptors fans ahead of NBA Finals

A Toronto tattoo shop has made an offer of free ink to Raptors fans ahead of the teams first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Freedom Ink Tattoos, located in Little Italy, decided to get in on the celebration, following the team’s big win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

READ MORE: Courtside Toronto Raptors NBA Finals tickets available for US$30,000

The game six victory left fans rapturous throughout the province and across the country.

Fans interested in making a fierce, albeit permanent statement, have a variety of options to choose from.

“They’re mostly black lines and some of them are filled in,” said Zaid Al-Bayati, head tattoo artist and shop owner.

“Some of them are writing and some of them represent the logos of the Raptors.”

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard says he was surprised how much support he got in Toronto

The lineup outside was lengthy Wednesday afternoon. Al-Bayati said comparable art at the shop would typically cost between $80 and $120.

He said he’s been a tattoo artist for the past seven years and his shop has been open for about a year and a half. No NBA players have come through his doors just yet, however.

Mallory Pringle was slightly nervous walking in, but with good reason. The Raptors logo she selected was her first tattoo.

READ MORE: Drake continues Raptors push, this time seemingly trolling Bucks owner’s daughter

“I think it’s going to hurt, but I’m hoping that I won’t cry. Nobody would come down and hold my hand,” she said.

Pringle said she grew up with a deep love for the team.

“They came around when I was nine, so it was kind of right at that time.”

The offer ends June 1.