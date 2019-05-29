Police charge suspect in Wasaga Beach attempted murder case

Huronia West OPP have laid charges in an attempted murder case from February that left one person with serious injuries in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Darren Ellery, 26, from Midland, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, police say, and officers are looking to identify at least one other man in connection with the incident.

On Feb. 10, a victim was transported to the hospital due to a reported gunshot wound after police responded to a shooting on Wesley Avenue, OPP said.

The victim was treated and released for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators also identified a white pickup truck that was believed to be involved in the incident, OPP said.

The accused was brought before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie and held for bail.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

