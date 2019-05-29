Alberta UCP launches Trans Mountain campaign in Ottawa: ‘Yes to TMX’

Alberta’s energy minister was in Ottawa on Wednesday to announce the United Conservatives’ new ad campaign.

With “Yes to TMX,” Sonya Savage wants to show that Alberta is standing up for jobs and the country’s energy industry.

“It’s time for a firm decision on Trans Mountain pipeline,” she said.

“It’s time for a ‘Yes.'”

To roll the multimedia campaign out in Ottawa alone, Alberta has paid $1.65 million. Additional campaigns are planned across Canada. “Yes to TMX” will appear on digital display ads and posters at restaurants, bars and the Ottawa airport.

“We’re optimistic and we’re hopeful that the government won’t delay,” said Savage.

“But if they delay, if there’s any delay, we could lose an entire construction season and that’s going to have an unbelievable, detrimental impact to Alberta. We can’t take any chances.”

Throughout her time in Ottawa, Savage will be speaking with senators, asking them to approve both the 187 amendments to Bill C-69 as well as the committee report on Bill C-48.

Savage hopes that an approval on the pipeline project by June 18 will bring investment back into the Alberta region.

“We are doing everything we possibly can to signal to investors, across Canada and across the world, that Alberta is open for business and we want your investment back,” Savage added.

“Let’s approve this pipeline in the name of national unity.

“Let’s approve this pipeline in the name of economic prosperity. Let’s approve this pipeline for well-paying, Canadian jobs.”

The message is similar to the NDP’s “Keep Canada Working” campaign, which ran TV ads and billboards across the country during the party’s last year and a half in power.

The UCP launched its Trans Mountain campaign in Ottawa today, Yes to TMX. This will replace the NDP era campaign Keep Canada Working. That website is no longer up and running. #ableg — Tom Vernon (@TomVernonGlobal) May 29, 2019