Mandatory semi driver training being phased-in for Sask. agriculture operations

Mandatory training for drivers of semis in agriculture operations is being phased-in by the Saskatchewan government.

The province said the change follows the implementation of the mandatory 121.5 hours of training for Class 1 commercial drivers and comes after consultation with the agriculture industry.

“We wanted to take some more time to consult with the farm sector on the impacts mandatory training would have on their industry, recognizing that vehicles used in farming operations are – in most cases – not on the roads as much as commercial semis; they also tend to travel shorter distances, and through areas with lower traffic volumes,” Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said Wednesday in a statement.

“That consultation work is now complete. The majority of people we consulted in the agriculture sector agreed training was necessary to improve safety for everyone travelling on our roads.”

Starting March 1, 2020, anyone wanting to obtain an “F” endorsement on their existing license will be required to take 40 hours of commercial driving training, officials said.

It will include a restriction that the holder can only drive a farm vehicle normally requiring a Class 1 license within a 100-kilometre radius of the registered address of the vehicle, and only in Saskatchewan.

The “F” endorsement will be eliminated on March 1, 2021. Anyone wanting to operate a semi after this date, including current “F” endorsement holders, will be required to take the mandatory 121.5 hours of training.

Drivers who previously took the 40 hours of training towards the “F” endorsement will be given credit for those hours.

Anyone who obtained a Class 1 licence before mandatory training was implemented can continue to drive a semi, the province said.