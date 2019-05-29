Just for Laughs, Rick Mercer head to Saskatchewan

Canadiana and comedy.

Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada, hosted by Rick Mercer, is setting out on a Canadian tour and includes two stops in Saskatchewan.

The show will feature the famed Rick Mercer Report star, along with Canadian comedians Ivan Decker, Ali Hassan, and Debra Digiovanni.

“I’ve got the best comedians and I’m hitting the road,” said Mercer in a social media announcement.

Great big news of a great big tour. Starting in October I will be hitting the road for a coast to coast all Canadian comedy tour. Join me and @ivandecker @DebraDiGiovanni @StandUpAli for Comedy Night In Canada. https://t.co/9f4JaAOnc8 pic.twitter.com/wGsDmbG8fP — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) May 29, 2019

The show heads to Regina’s Conexus Arts Centre on Nov. 6, and Saskatoon’s TCU Place on Nov. 7.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are on sale May 30 – June 2.

Tickets will range in price from $46 – $59.

“It could be its own heritage minute,” the comedian joked.

It’s not Mercer’s first time immersing himself in Saskatchewan culture; he joined the Roughriders in a practice for a segment on his show in 2010.

He donned a red jersey which signified to the players not to hit him and joined fans for a game, a watermelon on his head and all.

The tour starts in St. John’s, N.L., in October, heading coast-to-coast with 18 stops ending in Surrey, B.C.