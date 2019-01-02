Rick Mercer headlining 2019 Silver Spoon Dinner in Saskatoon

Rick Mercer is headlining the 2019 Silver Spoon Dinner.

The Canadian comedian and political satirist is returning to Saskatoon to deliver a keynote speech at the 29th annual edition of the fundraiser at TCU Place on May 6.

Mercer is the Silver Spoon Dinner’s biggest-drawing celebrity ever, performing for almost 1,100 women in 2009.

His TV show, The Rick Mercer Report, recently celebrated its final episode after 15 award-winning seasons.

Billed as Saskatoon’s premiere ladies’ night out, women will be entertained at the event in elegant style while supporting the Congregation Agudas Israel Jewish community, Saskatoon Hadassah-WIZO, Saskatoon Interval House, and Ronald McDonald House.

Tickets are $225, and can be purchased online starting at noon on Jan. 9.

The Silver Spoon Dinner was launched in 1991 with Dr. Ruth Westheimer as its first celebrity guest.