Phoenix Sinclair’s legacy to continue with new headstone

Thirteen years after the tragic murder of Phoenix Sinclair, the five-year-old finally has a headstone on her grave.

Phoenix, who was killed in 2005 by her mother and stepfather after months of abuse, was the catalyst for an inquiry into the child welfare system, and her case drew national attention.

Until now, however, the little girl’s gravesite at Winnipeg’s Brookside Cemetery didn’t have a headstone.

A fundraising campaign was started in 2006, spearheaded by inmates at local jails, and while enough was raised to have a headstone made, it was discovered that it was too big for the grave, and there wasn’t money for alterations.

An online fundraiser, taken on by 680 CJOB’s Matt Abra, who worked with members of Phoenix’s extended family, made up the difference.

The GoFundMe campaign had brought in a total of $1,695 as of Tuesday afternoon – almost $700 above the original $1,000 goal.

Earlier this week, a new headstone, complete with a photo of Phoenix as a baby, was erected at Brookside.

Phoenix’s godmother, Kim Edwards, told 680 CJOB in February that any funds over the initial ask would be used toward further cemetery costs for Phoenix’s late sister Echo, as well as to children’s charities.

“Phoenix had a life, and it wasn’t a tragic life, it was a great life, until it had a tragic end,” Edwards said earlier this year.

“Her legacy… she has always been, in our minds, a symbol of what the justice system can do, and for child protection.”

