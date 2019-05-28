Cambridge man arrested in connection with collision in Galt

Waterloo Regional Police say officers have arrested a 19-year-old Cambridge man in connection with a collision that occurred in Galt during afternoon rush hour on Monday.

Police say that around 5:35 p.m., officers were called to St. Andrews Street and George Street South for a report of a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle.

They say the SUV was headed eastbound on St. Andrews Street when it crossed the centre line and hit the motorcycle.

The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV has been charged with several offences, including impaired driving and dangerous driving.