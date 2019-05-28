15 new members join Peterborough Police Service auxiliary unit

The Peterborough Police Service’s auxiliary unit added 15 new members on Monday night.

The individuals were sworn in during a ceremony at Adam Scott Collegiate. Last fall, the service launched a recruitment campaign for the auxiliary unit, whose members assist police as volunteers.

The recruits have spent the past 13 weeks receiving extensive training, ranging from policing duties to laws (federal, provincial and municipal), use-of-force techniques, mental-health procedures and crime-prevention strategies.

“It feels amazing,” new member Shaun McCracken told Global News Peterborough after the ceremony. “It has been a long road of training and lots of class work and the pressures of the interview process. But (I’m) super happy to get to this point, and it’s a real honour to be able to serve in this position.”

McCracken, chosen as the class representative to speak, said each recruit brings their own unique skills to complement the unit.

“The Peterborough police are supposed to look like the community and be like the community, and I think this class definitely exemplifies that,” said McCracken.

Insp. John Lyons with Peterborough Police Service’s operations division says the service was looking for individuals who have a connection to the community and a “real desire” to give back.

“Many of the qualities we look for in an auxiliary member are the same qualities we look for in any member that joins our service: a person who is professional, friendly and helpful in all of their interactions with the public, whether on the phone or at the curbside, and understands the philosophy and importance of community policing,” Lyons said in a release.

Sgt. John Townsend tells Global News Peterborough the members are eager to begin their new roles.

“It’s taken a lot for them to get there, and they’ve done well,” he said. “They’re excited and enthusiastic, and the community will benefit from having them out there helping in the community.”

Our 2019 Auxiliary Recruit Class Graduation is underway! We are so proud of this group of dedicated volunteers and can’t wait for them to get out in our communities @CityPtbo @SelwynTownship #VillageofLakefield and #CavanMonaghan -LG pic.twitter.com/xZFGPTPBvI — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) May 27, 2019

In 2018, the auxiliary unit had 20 members: two staff sergeants, three sergeants and 15 constables. However, due to attrition, the unit’s numbers decreased from its authorized 35 members.

“It’s really an asset to have them out there,” said Townsend. “They’re an extra set of eyes, an extra set of hands to help out and definitely a benefit to our police service.”

“We are thrilled the unit is back to its full strength, which means even more volunteer hours dedicated to our communities,” said Lyons.

The auxiliary unit was established in 1999. In recent years, the combined volunteer time of the unit has surpassed 6,000 hours.