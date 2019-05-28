N.B. schools cancel trips to Quebec as 9th case of measles confirmed in Saint John

A pair of New Brunswick schools have cancelled trips to Quebec out of an abundance of caution as provincial health officials announced the ninth confirmed case of measles in Saint John this season.

Rothesay Park School and Harry Miller Middle School have now cancelled trips to Quebec that were scheduled to depart this week as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

“In light of the long incubation period of the measles virus and the understanding that more cases of measles could possibly be confirmed in the coming days, it was decided not to take an unnecessary risk,” said Jessica Hanlon, director of communications with the Anglophone South School District, in an email.

The families of the Grade 8 students were notified yesterday, and the schools are working with the tour provider, who is still in the process of cancelling venues, accommodations and transportation.

“While we understand that our families and students are disappointed, families have been largely co-operative,” said Hanlon.

The decision from the Anglophone South School District was made public only hours ahead of an announcement from provincial health officials about the ninth confirmed case of measles in Saint John.

Ninth case of measles confirmed

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said the case announced on Tuesday has been linked to a previously confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

That brings the total of confirmed measles cases at the high school to seven.

The first case in Saint John was confirmed last month in an individual who had recently travelled internationally.

The New Brunswick Community College reported a suspected case of the measles earlier in May, but tests came back negative.

Hanlon told Global News that the Anglophone South School District’s biggest concern would be if a student could start to present symptoms while travelling, away from home and their regular health-care provider, all while being in extended and close proximity to their classmates.

The schools are looking for opportunities to arrange alternate activities for the eighth graders.

“Many parents have already reached out to the schools to offer suggestions and help in arranging alternate activities for the students,” Hanlon said.

At this time, other school activities in the district have not been cancelled.