Thames Centre men facing animal cruelty charges in connection with cattle

Middlesex County OPP says two men are facing charges in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Few details are available, but police say the investigation centred on a property on the 5000 block of Catherine Street in Thames Centre and involved cattle from a farm.

READ MORE: Ontario government takes steps to allow humane societies to enforce animal cruelty laws

Two Thames Centre men, age 58 and 63, have been charged with four counts of causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals and four counts of causing damage or injury to animal or bird — failing to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, and shelter.

Middlesex OPP confirmed to 980 CFPL that the animals involved have been taken to a sanctuary, but could not provide specific numbers “as it is evidentiary information.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The accused are due in court in London on May 29.