Semi-truck rolls into the ditch near Salmon Arm on Saturday night

A semi-truck rolled onto its side near Salmon Arm on Saturday night.

Two people were inside the truck when it failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, crossing the eastbound lanes and heading into the ditch, according to RCMP.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on the Trans Canada Highway.

Police said the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck and had to be removed from the vehicle by Shuswap Highway Rescue. He had facial and shoulder injuries, according to a news release.

RCMP said a passenger was asleep in the sleeper of the semi and sustained only minor facial injuries.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.