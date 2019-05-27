Niagara Falls man fined for trying to smuggle medicinal leeches in carry-on luggage

A Niagara Falls man who tried to bring a large number of live leeches in his carry-on luggage through Toronto’s Pearson airport has been fined $15,000 by the government of Canada.

In an Ontario court on Friday, Ippolit Bodounov pleaded guilty to violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA) after a Canada Border Services discovered the leeches during a bag search at Pearson.

Bodounov was aboard a flight bound from Russia and to Canada on October 18, 2018.

A curator with the Royal Ontario Museum determined the species of leeches Bodounov had were prohibited under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) which regulates the trade of endangered and threatened species of animals and plants from more than 180 countries.

Dr. Sebastian Kvist, Curator of Invertebrate Zoology at the Royal Ontario Museum identified them as Hirudo Verbana, a medicinal leech in which can be up to 20 cm in length, with two suckers and sharp teeth.

Further study of about 240 of the leeches, carried out by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, suggested that the leeches originated in the wild.

“Illegal trade in wildlife is estimated to be worth up to US$20 billion per year and threatens many of the world’s most treasured wildlife species.” said the news release from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Canada does not tolerate the exploitation of threatened species for profit.”

