Alleged jewelry thief posing as realtor stole $30K during open house in Oakville

A man from Georgina, Ont., is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole $30,000 in jewelry from an Oakville home.

Investigators say the suspect learned about an open house, exclusively for realtors, through the internet and attended the event on May 22.

The suspect was welcomed into the residence at the same time as other legitimate realtors gained entry.

Once inside, he went upstairs to a master bedroom and allegedly grabbed jewelry.

READ MORE: Jewel thieves sought in pepper spray incident in Burlington, Halton police say

Despite being questioned by the victim, the suspect left the home.

The victim discovered missing jewelry not long after.

Clinton Dixon, 29, from Willow Beach is facing charges of unlawfully in a dwelling, and theft over $5000.

Police believe this might not be an isolated crime and that there may be other occurrences involving Dixon.

Anyone with information should contact Halton police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2246.

WATCH: Burlington man arrested for alleged false 911 call