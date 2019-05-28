Super Awesome Science Show: Blind to natural beauty

The universe is an unending source of beauty but most of us in our daily lives tend to miss out on the wonders that exist. On this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to explore how we are blind to the beauty of the world around us and what we can do to improve our senses.

We start off the show with Ziya Tong. She was the longtime host of Daily Planet and has written a book about our inability to see our universe. It’s entitled, The Reality Bubble: Blind Spots, Hidden Truths, And The Dangerous Illusions That Shape Our World and we discuss both her journey as she wrote this book and also learn of some of the blind spots that prevent us from truly enjoying the world in which we live.

In our SASS class, we’re going to explore how we can better appreciate beauty by talking with our guest teacher, Aenne Brielmann. She’s a doctoral student at New York University and has been merging the worlds of philosophy and neuroscience to help us better understand how we perceive something beautiful. She also may be able to identify how we determine what is beautiful by using not a tenet, but an equation.

Guests:

Ziya Tong

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/568675/the-reality-bubble-by-ziya-tong/9780735235564

Twitter: @ziyatong

Aenne Brielmann

https://aennebrielmann.wordpress.com/

Twitter: @aabrielma

