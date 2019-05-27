Grand Falls man, 56, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 56-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Denmark on Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP say responded to the crash on Highway 108 shortly after midnight.

Police say a vehicle had left the road and overturned.

The man died at the scene, according to RCMP.

“It’s believed the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not wearing a seat belt, and he was ejected from the vehicle,” police said in a news release Monday.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.