Canada
May 27, 2019 11:12 am
Updated: May 27, 2019 11:14 am

Grand Falls man, 56, dies in single-vehicle crash

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

File/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

A 56-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Denmark on Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP say responded to the crash on Highway 108 shortly after midnight.

Police say a vehicle had left the road and overturned.

READ MORE: St. Stephen man, 25, dead following 3-vehicle crash in southwestern N.B.

The man died at the scene, according to RCMP.

“It’s believed the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not wearing a seat belt, and he was ejected from the vehicle,” police said in a news release Monday.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Fatal Crash
Grand Falls
Highway 108
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
New Denmark
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.