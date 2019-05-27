Summer weather still a little way away for Quebec: Weather Network

Quebecers who are anxiously waiting for summer may have to wait a little longer than normal, according to the Weather Network.

Temperatures during the month of June will be under the seasonal norm, with warmer weather only expected to arrive in the second half of the summer.

The heat could last until September.

André Monette, meteorologist at MétéoMedia, noted that Quebecers should still prepare for potential heat waves in the months to come, but they won’t last as long as in previous years.

Last summer, a heat wave hit southern Quebec from June 29 to July 5, beating or matching about 260 daily local heat records, according to the Quebec Environment Ministry.

The scorching weather was linked to 66 deaths on the Island of Montreal.

