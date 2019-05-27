Weather
May 27, 2019 10:15 am
Updated: May 27, 2019 10:23 am

Summer weather still a little way away for Quebec: Weather Network

By The Canadian Press

Quebecers who are anxiously waiting for summer may have to wait a little longer than normal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A A

Quebecers who are anxiously waiting for summer may have to wait a little longer than normal, according to the Weather Network.

Temperatures during the month of June will be under the seasonal norm, with warmer weather only expected to arrive in the second half of the summer.

READ MORE: Uber-owned JUMP bike and scooter-sharing service coming to Montreal this summer

The heat could last until September.

WATCH BELOW: More water taxis on the way in Montreal


Story continues below

André Monette, meteorologist at MétéoMedia, noted that Quebecers should still prepare for potential heat waves in the months to come, but they won’t last as long as in previous years.

READ MORE: Montreal’s sizzling hot July 2018 nearly smashes 97-year-old heat record

Last summer, a heat wave hit southern Quebec from June 29 to July 5, beating or matching about 260 daily local heat records, according to the Quebec Environment Ministry.

The scorching weather was linked to 66 deaths on the Island of Montreal.

WATCH BELOW: Surfers find sweet spot in Montreal

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
André Monette
Heat Wave
Météo Média
Montreal summer
Montreal summer weather
summer weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.