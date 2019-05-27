London MPP to hold community roundtable on changes to Ontario’s autism program

A local MPP is holding a roundtable on Monday about changes to Ontario’s autism program.

NDP MPP for London West Peggy Sattler will be meeting with members of the public at her constituency office at 1 p.m. to address concerns about the Ford government’s changes to autism assistance in the province.

Back in February, the Progressive Conservatives announced controversial changes to the program, causing intense backlash from parents and caregivers.

The Ford government has since walked back some of those changes, and has agreed to consult with the public further.

The community roundtable meeting will take place at Sattler’s constituency office at 106-240 Commissioners Rd. West.

After the meeting, members of the media will be invited to speak with Sattler and some constituents.

